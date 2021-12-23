Detroit Pistons reportedly have COVID-19 outbreak

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons have a Covid outbreak that includes Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes and Saben Lee entering the league’s protocols.

It was reported on Wednesday that Cade Cunningham is also in COVID protocol.

The Pistons are preparing to play at Miami tonight.

