Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham makes NBA history in loss to Kings

The Detroit Pistons did not play well as a team during Monday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings but rookie Cade Cunningham played his best game as a pro.

In face, Cunningham made NBA history on Monday by passing LeBron James to become the youngest player in league history with at least 25 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 three pointers in a game.

This kid is special.

Cade Cunningham (20 yrs, 51 days) became the youngest player in NBA history with at least 25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts and 5 3FGM in a game. He is followed by LeBron James (20 yrs, 100 days), Trae Young (20 yrs, 163 days) & Luka Doncic (20 yrs, 248 days). #Pistons (via @EliasSports) — Pistons PR (@Pistons_PR) November 16, 2021