Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham makes NBA history in loss to Kings

The Detroit Pistons did not play well as a team during Monday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings but rookie Cade Cunningham played his best game as a pro.

In face, Cunningham made NBA history on Monday by passing LeBron James to become the youngest player in league history with at least 25 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 three pointers in a game.

This kid is special.

