Detroit Pistons to sign Kevin Knox to multi-year deal

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons have made a move.

Charania reported on Thursday that the Pistons have agreed to terms in a multi-year deal with free agent, Kevin Knox.

The deal is reportedly a two-year contract worth $6 million.

Knox, who is 22, was originally selected by the New York Knicks with the No. 9 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

In 30 games during the 2021-22 season, Knox averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2022

