Detroit Pistons Trade Buzz: The latest on Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks

The latest Detroit Pistons Trade Buzz indicates they reportedly could listen to trade offers for one or both of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.

In an exceptionally rare event at Little Caesars Arena last night, the Detroit Pistons secured only their 5th victory of the 2023-24 NBA season, enhancing their record to 5-39. With the NBA Trade Deadline looming, there is speculation that the Pistons might consider trading assets to contending teams, prioritizing the construction of their roster for the upcoming season. However, as indicated by a prominent Pistons beat writer, it seems that two valuable trade assets, Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, aren't being actively shopped – but that could change if the right offer came along.

Both Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks factored into Detroit's victory over Charlotte

Both Bogdanovic and Burks played pivotal roles in Detroit's win over the Charlotte Hornets last night. Bogdanovic showcased an impressive performance, scoring 34 points, while Burks made a significant contribution with 15 points of his own.

While the Pistons reportedly aren't actively shopping Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, they could listen to offers

According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, League sources indicate that the Pistons aren't actively shopping either player, but could potentially listen if the right offer came along.

He writes:

“Lastly, in talking to people around the league, while Detroit may be more willing to part with veterans Bogdanović and Alec Burks than they were a year ago, the Pistons are not actively shopping either player, per league sources. Bogdanović has a team option for next season, and Burks will hit unrestricted free agency. Detroit appears more inclined to wait until the summer to make a decision on Bogdanović, whom they really value, unless a trade for a good first-round draft pick and a good player comes along.

As for Burks, the Pistons believe they have a chance to retain the bucket-getting veteran this summer. But I get the sense that two really good second-round picks, at minimum, would cause Detroit to consider a move before the deadline.”

Reports indicate that the Pistons had an opportunity to trade Bogdanovic last season to a contending team in exchange for a pair of 1st-round draft selections. However, GM Troy Weaver decided to pass on the opportunity

Bottom Line: Are the Pistons making the right call?

Weaver faced criticism for his handling of the Bogdanovic situation last season, reportedly missing out on the opportunity to secure valuable draft assets by not trading a 33-year-old player who doesn't align with the team's long-term plans.

As for Burks, being set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season adds complexity. Whether the Pistons are making the right move by choosing not to part ways with either player depends on their strategic vision for the team's future and how Bogdanovic and Burks fit into their plans.