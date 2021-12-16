Detroit Pistons will be without head coach Dwane Casey for matchup vs. Pacers

by

According to reports, the Detroit Pistons will be without head coach Dwane Casey for tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Omari Sankofa II is reporting that Casey will miss tonight’s game for personal reasons and it is not COVID related.

Assistant coach Rex Kalamian will take over.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.