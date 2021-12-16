Detroit Pistons will be without head coach Dwane Casey for matchup vs. Pacers

According to reports, the Detroit Pistons will be without head coach Dwane Casey for tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Omari Sankofa II is reporting that Casey will miss tonight’s game for personal reasons and it is not COVID related.

Assistant coach Rex Kalamian will take over.

Dwane Casey will miss tonight's game against the Pacers for personal reasons, the Pistons just announced. Not COVID related. Assistant coach Rex Kalamian will lead the team tonight. — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) December 16, 2021