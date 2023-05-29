Detroit Pistons would land Jaylen Brown in blockbuster trade

The Detroit Pistons experienced disappointment in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery as they unexpectedly landed the fifth overall pick despite finishing the season with the league's worst record. However, this setback has only fueled the determination of the Pistons' front office to meticulously assess their options and devise a strategy to maximize the value of the pick. Even if it means considering trade scenarios, the team remains open to exploring all possibilities. One blockbuster trade scenario that has come up would send Celtics star Jaylen Brown to the Pistons.

Key Points

The Pistons had the worst record in the league but unexpectedly landed the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery.

Despite the setback in the draft lottery, the Pistons' front office is determined to make the most of their fifth overall pick.

One blockbuster trade scenario that has been mentioned involves sending Brown to the Pistons.

Why it Matters for the Detroit Pistons

Following the lottery results, General Manager Troy Weaver did not dismiss the notion of utilizing the fifth pick in a trade. With such a high draft position at their disposal, coupled with a solid amount of cap space, the Pistons possess the resources necessary to facilitate potential deals and make significant moves in the offseason.

- Advertisement -

Pistons would land Jaylen Brown in blockbuster trade

In a recent article published in the Detroit Free Press, Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II tossed out a blockbuster trade scenario where Detroit would land Brown. But, in order to do so, they would have to give up the No. 5 pick, Jaden Ivey, and more.

Here are the trade details that Sankofa came up with: (Click here to read Sankofa's rationale)

Pistons Get: Jaylen Brown

Celtics Get: Pistons' No. 5 pick in 2023, Jaden Ivey, and Bojan Bogdanovic

The Verdict

Personally, I don't think the Pistons would make this deal for a multitude of reasons. Primarily, I just don't think Weaver would trade Ivey and the No. 5 overall pick for a player who going into the final year of his contract, and could just decide to skip down following the 2023-24 season. And even if Brown did want to stick around in Detroit, the Pistons would have to pay him nearly $60 million per season to keep him. I just don't see this happening.