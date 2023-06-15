Detroit Red Wings announcer Ken Kal calls Miguel Cabrera’s first ‘goal’ of his career [Video]

Ladies and gents, the Detroit Red Wings have dropped a video featuring Ken Kal that is sure to make your week! On Wednesday, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera finally broke through with his first home run of the 2023 season. If you have been watching the Tigers throughout the season, you are aware of the cool celebration they have been doing whenever a player on their team hits a dinger. The celebration, which you will see in the video to follow, includes the player who hit the home run putting on a Red Wings helmet and shooting a puck into a mini-hockey net that they just so happen to have in the dugout.

Key Points

The Detroit Tigers have a unique celebration for home runs, featuring a hockey-themed ritual.

Cabrera hit his first home run of the 2023 season, marking a significant moment in his final year in Major League Baseball.

Kal's exhilarating commentary adds an extra layer of excitement as he calls Cabrera's home run as a ‘goal,' capturing the fusion of hockey and baseball in this special moment.

Ken Kal calls Miguel Cabrera's first ‘goal' of the season

After Cabrera blasted his first home run of what will be his final season in Major League Baseball, he returned to the dugout for his celebration. Take a look and listen as Kal calls Cabrera's first ‘goal' of his career. This is freaking amazing!

A Miggy goal + a @KenKalDRW call = 🤌 pic.twitter.com/HjdqsMBadp — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) June 15, 2023