Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin says they are ‘where we deserve to be’

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored in overtime against the Panthers and believes the team is right where they deserve to be.

The Detroit Red Wings faced significant struggles in December, winning only four games during those 31 days and falling outside of the playoff race. As the calendar turned to 2024, they recognized the need to make up ground in the Atlantic Division. Their impressive 6-0-1 record since the start of the new year, including last night's 3-2 overtime win against the Florida Panthers, has propelled them back to 3rd place in the division. According to Dylan Larkin, their recent hot streak is well-deserved, reflecting their performance on the ice.

Larkin, who scored in overtime to secure the critical extra point for the Red Wings, believes that his team is right where they deserve to be after the win, ensuring that their hot streak to start 2024 continues.

🔴 LARKIN CALLS GAME 🔴@Dylanlarkin39 nets the @Energizer overtime winner to give the @DetroitRedWings their third straight victory! pic.twitter.com/tb9Vr51unV — NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2024

“You look at it but you don't talk much about it,” said Larkin about Detroit's current place in the standings. “You just have to play. There's a lot of hockey left. You need some luck with your team but you look at it.

“I believe we're right where we deserve to be.”

In the absence of Patrick Kane, the Red Wings are depending on their depth scoring to fill the notable hole in the lineup. Forward Andrew Copp‘s hot play persisted, extending his personal point streak to four games with an assist. Additionally, Michael Rasmussen contributed by scoring a goal and adding an assist.

“Copper's line was unbelievable,” Larkin said. “Ras was a force tonight, Copper was all over it and Fish complemented them very well. Those guys got us going back to 1-1 and then they get the second one. We need a different hero every night and that's been the story.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings secured a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night in Sunrise, Florida. Captain Dylan Larkin scored the overtime goal to secure the extra point for Detroit, who now moves to 3rd place in the Atlantic Division. Larkin expressed his belief that he and his teammates deserve their current standing in the standings due to their impressive hot streak.

Bottom Line: It's on to Carolina

The Red Wings have responded resiliently to the adversity faced in the month of December, enjoying an impressive start to the calendar year of 2024. They have secured 12 of a possible 13 points in the standings, propelling them to 3rd place in their division.

Their next challenge comes on Friday night when they face the Carolina Hurricanes, seeking redemption after the Hurricanes narrowly defeated them by a 2-1 margin last month at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit will be aiming to avenge that setback and secure two points of their own.