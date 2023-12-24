Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde states regret for ’empty’ feeling after latest one-goal loss

After the latest one-goal loss, Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde states regret for the team's 'empty' feeling.

The Detroit Red Wings were unable to build off any momentum that was created by Friday night's wild 7-6 shootout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, falling to the New Jersey Devils by a 3-2 final score from Prudential Center on Saturday night. But despite the setback, head coach Derek Lalonde praised his team's effort in what would ultimately be a losing effort, resulting in an understandably “empty” feeling at not getting any points in the standings after suffering yet another one-goal loss.

The Red Wings lost a 3rd period lead once again

It's disappointing for the Red Wings to head into the Christmas break this way, especially after breaking a four-game losing streak. Holding a 2-1 lead entering the 3rd period, courtesy of goals by Patrick Kane and Shayne Gostisbehere, the team seemed poised. However, the Devils mounted a comeback, scoring two goals in the final frame to secure the win, denying the Red Wings a much-needed victory before the break.

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde stated that they feel “empty” after the latest one-goal loss

Afterward, Derek Lalonde stated that he was satisfied with his team's competition level, though it certainly felt empty at having fallen just short.

“I liked our entire game,” Lalonde stated. “I liked our effort. It would be really hard to knock the guys. I thought our compete was extremely high.“

“The actual effort the boys put in and where we are at with the roster, some of the adversity we’ve had, the back to back, it just feels a little empty to not get a point out of tonight.”

Meanwhile, goaltender Michael Hutchinson performed well in his first regular-season Red Wings start, making 32 saves. His start in net was necessitated by injuries to both Ville Husso and Alex Lyon, while James Reimer started in Friday night's game.

“Mostly just excitement,” Hutchinson said of his feeling of returning to NHL play.. “It’s fun to play. It’s fun to play in the NHL. Just looking forward to getting another opportunity.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings lost to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night by a 3-2 final score after having led 2-1, their latest one-goal loss. Head coach Derek Lalonde stated that the team feels “empty” after failing to secure any points in the standings. Goaltender Michael Hutchinson performed well in his regular-season Red Wings debut, making 32 saves.

Bottom Line: A much-needed break

The Red Wings will undoubtedly appreciate the upcoming three-day break for the Christmas holiday, especially considering their packed December schedule, which hasn't brought the desired outcomes. It's clear they need to string together some wins if they harbor any realistic hopes of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a feat they haven't achieved since 2016.

Their next game will be on the 27th away at the XCel Energy Center against the Minnesota Wild. Following that, they'll return home for two games to conclude the month, hoping to turn their fortunes around as they head into the new year.