Detroit Red Wings F Alex DeBrincat scores 200th goal [Video]

Detroit Red Wings sniper Alex DeBrincat scores 200th goal tonight vs. Montreal!

The Detroit Red Wings pulled off an offseason trade to acquire native Michigander Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators, giving them a bonafide scoring threat for what seems like the first time in a long time. And he hit a major milestone tonight against the Montreal Canadiens, scoring his 200th career NHL goal.

With his good friend and former Chicago Blackhawks line mate Patrick Kane in the Red Wings broadcast booth alongside commentators Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, he one-timed a pass from defenseman Moritz Seider past goaltender Jake Allen for the historic marker:

He is now the 3rd player from the 2016 NHL Draft class to reach 200 career goals, joining David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The goal for DeBrincat is his 13th of the season, his first in Detroit since the offseason trade.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Montreal Canadiens.
  2. Alex DeBrincat, a sharpshooting forward, achieved a personal milestone by scoring his 200th career NHL goal.
  3. He becomes the third player from the 2016 NHL Draft class to reach this mark.

Bottom Line: Congrats to Alex DeBrincat!

GM Steve Yzerman addressed the Detroit Red Wings' goal-scoring needs by acquiring DeBrincat this summer and securing him with a four-year contract extension.

Scoring his 200th career NHL goal while donning the jersey of the team he grew up watching undoubtedly makes this milestone a memorable moment for DeBrincat.

