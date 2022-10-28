Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings F Michael Rasmussen suspended by NHL

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

According to a report from the National Hockey League’s Player Safety Department, Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen has been suspended. Just moments ago, the NHL Player Safety Department announced that Rasmussen has been suspended for two games for high-sticking David Krejci. The play took place during the Red Wings matchup on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins. The Bruins won the game by a score of 5-1.

Why was Michael Rasmussen suspended?

On Thursday night, during the Red Wings’ blowout loss to the Bruins, Michael Rasmussen got tangled up with David Krejci and Rasmussen ended up getting his stick up in the air and it came crashing down on Krejci’s head.

Featured Videos

Click here to see the video explanation of why Rasmussen has been suspended for two games.

In seven games so far this season, Rasmussen has one goal and four assists for the Red Wings.

TAGGED: Detroit Red Wings, Michael Rasmussen
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan State Michigan State drops video to unveil uniform combo vs. Michigan
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Michael Rasmussen Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings F Michael Rasmussen suspended by NHL
Detroit Red Wings News
Michigan State
Michigan State drops video to unveil uniform combo vs. Michigan
MSU
Michigan football Mike Hart
Michigan football unveils uniform combo for matchup vs. Michigan State [Photo]
U of M
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Friday, Oct. 28
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?