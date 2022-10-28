Detroit Red Wings F Michael Rasmussen suspended by NHL

According to a report from the National Hockey League’s Player Safety Department, Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen has been suspended. Just moments ago, the NHL Player Safety Department announced that Rasmussen has been suspended for two games for high-sticking David Krejci. The play took place during the Red Wings matchup on Thursday night against the Boston Bruins. The Bruins won the game by a score of 5-1.

Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen has been suspended for two games for High-sticking Boston’s David Krejci. https://t.co/g67t7uLT6p — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 28, 2022

Why was Michael Rasmussen suspended?

On Thursday night, during the Red Wings’ blowout loss to the Bruins, Michael Rasmussen got tangled up with David Krejci and Rasmussen ended up getting his stick up in the air and it came crashing down on Krejci’s head.

Click here to see the video explanation of why Rasmussen has been suspended for two games.

In seven games so far this season, Rasmussen has one goal and four assists for the Red Wings.