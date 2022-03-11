in Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings get awful news regarding Robby Fabbri [Video]

Unfortunately, we have some very bad news to pass along this Friday regarding Detroit Red Wings C Robby Fabbri.

According to reports, Fabbri is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season after he tore his ACL during Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

Fabbri has now suffered the same injury to both of his knees.

Here is the play on which Fabbri tore likely tore his ACL.

In 56 games with the Red Wings this season, Fabbri has 17 goals and 13 assists.

