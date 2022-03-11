Detroit Red Wings get awful news regarding Robby Fabbri [Video]

Unfortunately, we have some very bad news to pass along this Friday regarding Detroit Red Wings C Robby Fabbri.

According to reports, Fabbri is expected to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season after he tore his ACL during Thursday night’s game against the Minnesota Wild.

Fabbri has now suffered the same injury to both of his knees.

Red Wings suspect Fabbri tore his ACL. Expected to be out the rest of the year — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) March 11, 2022

Here is the play on which Fabbri tore likely tore his ACL.

Found the play where Robby Fabbri must've torn his ACL. Hard to tell exactly what happened, but it looks like his leg gets caught/stretched awkwardly as he battled in the corner. You can see him start to hobble off at the end of the clip. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/i57POaOu47 — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 11, 2022

In 56 games with the Red Wings this season, Fabbri has 17 goals and 13 assists.