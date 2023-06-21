Detroit Red Wings great Henrik Zetterberg snubbed from 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Moments ago, the National Hockey League announced the inductees for the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class voted by a committee of 18 members, and Detroit Red Wings forward Henrik Zetterberg did not get in. The 2023 class includes Goalie Tom Barrasso, Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, Goalie Mike Vernon, who played for the Red Wings, Center Pierre Turgeon, and Canadian women’s hockey star Caroline Ouellette as well as “Builders” Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix to round out the 2023 class. The Ceremony will be held on November 13th in Toronto.

Feb 12, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; Detroit Red Wings forward Henrik Zetterberg (40) during a game between the Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild defeated the Red Wings 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Henrik Zetterberg by the numbers

1,082 Career Games Played

337 Career Goals

623 Career Assists

960 Career Points

+160 for a Career +/-

401 Career Penalty Minutes

100 Career Power Play Goals

64 Career Game-Winning Goals

Key Points

The 2023 NHL Hockey Hall of Fame inductees were announced.

Former Detroit Red Wings great Henrik Zetterberg did not make it.

The 2023 inductees include Tom Barrasso, Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Vernon, Pierre Turgeon, Caroline Ouellette, Ken Hitchcock, and Pierre Lacroix.

Bottom Line for Henrik Zetterberg

Zetterberg played all 15 years of his NHL career with the Detroit Red Wings after being drafted by them in the 1999 NHL Draft in the seventh round with the 210th overall pick. Zetterberg would win a Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008, in which he took home the Conn Smythe award, which is awarded to the Most Valuable Player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs; in that run winning the Cup, Zetterberg played in all 22 games for the Red Wings recording 27 points (13 goals and 14 assists).

- Advertisement -

In the Red Wings cup run in 2009, when they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Zetterberg recorded 24 points (11 goals and 13 assists) in 23 games. Zetterberg is fifth in Red Wings history in goals, assists, and points all time, trailing only Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, and Alex Delvecchio in assists and points, and in goals he trails Howe, Yzerman, Delvecchio, and Sergei Fedorov.

Zetterberg was a ten-time all-star over the course of his career and took home a King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is awarded for Leadership and Humanitarian Contribution. Zetterberg is a part of the IIHF Triple Gold Club winning a Stanley Cup, an Olympic Gold Medal, and a World Championship Gold Medal.

Zetterberg helped lead the Red Wings to the playoffs in the first 13 years of his career, but they failed to make it the last two seasons of his career as he decided to hang it up after the 2017-18 season. Zetterberg has been on the Hall of Fame ballot since 2022 and will look to next season as his chance to get inducted, as he will be on the ballot along with former teammate Pavel Datsyuk.