The 2022 NHL Draft is a wrap and with the puck about to drop on the free agency period, you can bet Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is going to be a busy man. Yzerman has said his plan is to spend the Red Wings’ money wisely but could he make a big splash and sign C Evgeni Malkin to a multi-year deal?

Prior to the draft, Yzerman was asked about free agency and he had the following to say:

“We want to try to use it wisely,” he said regarding the team’s cap space. “Because it can disappear in a hurry.”

“If there’s a player that we feel can make a very significant impact, we’re not afraid to do that in free agency,” he said. “Some of the things we weigh are, how much does that player help us today, tomorrow and three, four years down the road? What’s the cost of acquiring that player? And does the cost of acquiring that player make sense for where we hope to be in three or four years? Or are we just spending a whole lot of money and not going to be much different in three or four years, whether that player is here or helps get us there, and is there a more efficient way to get there at the end of the day?

“So we weigh it all out, and that’s for short-term contracts and long-term contracts.”

Detroit Red Wings included as suitor for C Evgeni Malkin

On Monday, Max Bultman of The Athletic released an article in which he breaks down 10 potential free agent targets for the Detroit Red Wings and Evgeni Malkin made the cut.

Here is part of what Bultman has to say about Malkin potentially being signed by the Red Wings.

The Red Wings can’t offer Malkin instant Stanley Cup contention as some other possible suitors can. They can, however, offer a chance to play for a historic franchise — one that was known for its iconic “Russian Five” during Malkin’s childhood in the 1990s. They also have plenty of cap space, and a glaring need down the middle. Malkin could play with another high-end offensive thinker, whether it be Raymond or Vrana, and, of course, get prime power-play opportunities.

Malkin was still a point-per-game player last season at age 35, and, if healthy, might be the highest-impact add Detroit could make down the middle. He also has the winning pedigree Detroit has seemed to covet under Yzerman.

Nation, do you think Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should make a run at Evgeni Malkin?

