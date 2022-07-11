Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman makes decision on 4 players

The 2022 NHL Draft is in the books but that does not mean GM Steve Yzerman is not working hard to do whatever he can to improve the Detroit Red Wings roster.

One of the jobs Yzerman is responsible for is deciding which Red Wings’ potential free agents will receive qualifying offers and which ones will not.

According to Cap Friendly, the following four players did not receive qualifying offers from the Red Wings:

The following #LGRW players did not receive qualifying offers: Mitchell Stephens

Olli Juolevi

Kaden Fulcher

https://t.co/SZmunkIxeK — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 12, 2022

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman Addresses Free Agency

Prior to the start of the NHL Draft, Steve Yzerman had the following to say about free agency.

“We want to try to use it wisely,” he said regarding the team’s cap space. “Because it can disappear in a hurry.”

If there’s a player that we feel can make a very significant impact, we’re not afraid to do that in free agency,” he said. “Some of the things we weigh are, how much does that player help us today, tomorrow and three, four years down the road? What’s the cost of acquiring that player? And does the cost of acquiring that player make sense for where we hope to be in three or four years? Or are we just spending a whole lot of money and not going to be much different in three or four years, whether that player is here or helps get us there, and is there a more efficient way to get there at the end of the day?

“So we weigh it all out, and that’s for short-term contracts and long-term contracts.”

The free agency period officially begins on July 13.

Nation, are there any specific players you would like to see the Red Wings go after in free agency?

