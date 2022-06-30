On July 7-8, the 2022 NHL Draft will take place, which means we will soon know exactly who Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman decides to select.

As it stands, the Red Wings will have the 10 total selections in the 2022 NHL Draft, including the No. 8 overall pick in the opening round.

The question is, which direction will Yzerman decide to go when the Red Wings are on the clock with the No. 8 overall pick?

Detroit Red Wings land 4 centers, 2 goalies in 2022 NHL Mock Draft

On Thursday, Corey Pronman of The Athletic released a full 2022 NHL Mock Draft in which he predicts all 225 picks that will be made on July 7 and 8.

As far as the Red Wings go, Pronman has them selecting C Marco Kasper out of Sweden with the No. 8 overall pick.

Here is what Pronman has to say about the Red Wings selecting Kasper at No. 8.

From The Athletic:

8. Detroit Red Wings: Marco Kasper, C, Rogle (SWEDEN)

It feels like everyone presumes Detroit is going to take Kasper, which probably means it’s not going to happen! The pick makes so much sense in terms of talent, positional and stylistic fit though. If it’s not Kasper I could see Kemell or Savoie here.

Here is what Pronman believes the Red Wings will do with each of their 10 picks. As you can see, he has them selecting four centers and two goaltenders in this year’s draft.

First Round (8): Marco Kasper, C, Rogle (SWEDEN)

Second Round (40): Ryan Greene, C, Green Bay (USHL)

Second Round (52): Noah Warren, RHD, Gatineau (QMJHL)

Third Round (73): Ben MacDonald, C, Noble & Greenough (HIGH-MA)

Fourth Round (105): Jace Weir, RHD, Red Deer (WHL)

Fourth Round (113): George Fegaras, RHD, North York (OJHL)

Fourth Round (129): Hugo Havelid, G, Linkoping Jr. (SWEDEN-JR.)

Fifth Round (137): Logan Morrison, C, Hamilton (OHL)

Seventh Round (201): Sergei Ivanov, G, Ska St. Petersburg 2 (RUSSIA-JR.)

Seventh Round (212): Egor Savikov, LHD, Spartak (RUSSIA)

Nation, would you be satisfied if the Detroit Red Wings were able to walk away with this draft haul?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

