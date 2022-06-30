Who will Steve Yzerman hire to be the next head coach of the Detroit Red Wings?

That is a question that everybody has been debating ever since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season when Yzerman officially announced his decision to move on from former Red Wings head coach, Jeff Blashill.

Now, we are just one day away from July and we still do not know who Yzerman will name as Blashill’s replacement, though there have certainly been plenty of guesses.

History suggests when Steve Yzerman will hire Red Wings’ head coach

In an article published on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press took a look at Steve Yzerman’s history of announcing big moves and she believes the decision could come over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

From Detroit Free Press:

On July 3, 2006 (a Monday), Yzerman announced his retirement after 22 seasons. “The Captain” was surrounded by former Wings greats Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay at the event; team owner Mike Ilitch also was there, as was Jimmy Devellano, the former general manager who in 1983 drafted Yzerman at No. 4.

So the precedent has been set for upending America’s birthday with a fireworks-worthy presser. Complicating matters a bit this year is the fact that Yzerman is among the Wings front-office personnel scheduled to depart Monday for Montreal, in advance of the July 7-8 draft. But he could delay his departure by a day.

If what St. James is suggesting happens, we will have some extra fireworks in Detroit on this Fouth of July holiday weekend!

