Detroit Red Wings, Pistons and Tigers react to tragedy at Oxford High School

The state of Michigan has experienced a senseless act of violence earlier today, as a 15 year old student at Oxford High school opened fire and claimed three lives while injuring another six in what was a reported targeted attack; the suspect acted alone and is in custody.

Oxford High School is about 45 minutes northwest of downtown Detroit.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Detroit Red Wings, Tigers and Pistons have all offered condolences on social media:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community impacted by today’s tragedy at Oxford High School. Sending all our love and support. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 30, 2021

We are deeply saddened by today’s tragic events in Oxford, MI. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community impacted by this tragedy. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 30, 2021

We send our thoughts and prayers to the victims and families affected by today’s tragic events in Oxford, MI. Our hearts go out to the students, teachers, families, and the entire Oxford community. — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 30, 2021