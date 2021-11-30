Detroit Red Wings, Pistons and Tigers react to tragedy at Oxford High School

The state of Michigan has experienced a senseless act of violence earlier today, as a 15 year old student at Oxford High school opened fire and claimed three lives while injuring another six in what was a reported targeted attack; the suspect acted alone and is in custody.

Oxford High School is about 45 minutes northwest of downtown Detroit.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Detroit Red Wings, Tigers and Pistons have all offered condolences on social media:

