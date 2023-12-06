Detroit Red Wings players excited for debut of Patrick Kane

The debut of Patrick Kane with the Detroit Red Wings will take place tomorrow night on home ice!

As the Detroit Red Wings hit the ice tomorrow night at Little Caesars Arena, they'll feature the debut of future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane in their lineup. After signing with the team last week, Kane has been diligently preparing to return to game shape, having not played since last spring's Stanley Cup Playoffs with the New York Rangers. His new teammates are eagerly anticipating his presence on the ice.

The Red Wings confirmed Kane will play tomorrow

Defenseman Olli Maatta, who is a former Stanley Cup winner himself, is excited to see what Kane can bring on the ice.

“He’s an elite player in this league,” Maatta said. “I think you can see the little while he’s been here, he’s hungry to get back out there. He’s excited to be playing hockey again. We are excited to see him out there. I think it’s exciting times.”

Goaltender Ville Husso also commended Kane, expressing approval of his performance in practice sessions thus far.

“He can still score,” Husso said. “He’s a good player. One of those like, superstars. Playing against him a couple times as a goalie, you always have to be aware of him. He’s been great in practice, he’s been working hard.”

Head coach Derek Lalonde expressed appreciation to Kane for his positive contribution to the team, even while observing games from the press box and actively participating in practice sessions.

“I think the jolt has been the professional individual he’s been around our group,” Lalonde said. “He passes the physical and we’re in New York as a team, and he gets into New York at midnight that night just to be with the team. Little things like that, I think it’s been a boost for him just being around our guys, but not only being around the guys, the way he’s been around the guys. He’s been a really good teammate from the sidelines and we’re excited to get him in.”

The signing of Patrick Kane by the Red Wings signifies General Manager Steve Yzerman‘s belief in the team's potential to push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a feat they haven't achieved since 2016

Tomorrow night, the Red Wings host the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena, with the game kicking off at 7:00 PM. Local television coverage will be provided by Bally Sports Detroit, and radio coverage will be available on 97.1 The Ticket.