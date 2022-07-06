Detroit Red Wings release 2022-23 regular season schedule

It’s a new era of Detroit Red Wings hockey in the Motor City, as there will be a new bench boss for the first time since 2015 in the form of Derek Lalonde. He’ll be looking to help the team in the next phase of their rebuilding process as they soon hit the ice for the 2022-23 regular season.

And the team has just released their full 82-game schedule, which will begin against the Original 6 rival Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, October 14. They’ll then immediately fly to Newark for a road matchup against the New Jersey Devils the following night.

Meanwhile, the annual New Year’s Eve home game will be played against the Ottawa Senators.

Per Detroit’s official website:

“This season’s 82-game slate features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, three games against the eight teams in the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division (24 games) and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes (32 games).”

Take a look at the full slate:

The Detroit Red Wings open the season at home vs. Montreal

The last time that Detroit opened their (home) regular-season schedule against Montreal was, coincidently, 20 years ago in front of a packed house at Joe Louis Arena to watch the team raise their 2001-02 Stanley Cup championship banner. The Habs would escape Detroit with a 3-2 victory that night in October of 2002; Detroit will be hoping for a better result this time around!

