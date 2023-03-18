Detroit Red Wings return home to take on the defending Stanley Cup Champion Avalanche | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings return home to take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche with puck drop set for 1:00 PM. This is the Red Wings' final matchup against the Avalanche this season with Detroit dropping the first game in Colorado 6-3 on January 16th.

Detroit Red Wings (30-28-9) vs. Colorado Avalanche (39-22-6)

When: Saturday, March 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Little Cesar’s Arena (Detroit, MI)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit/ NHL Network

Stream all games on FuboTV

Red Wings vs. Avalanche Scoring Leaders

Why It matters

Back in the late 90’s and early 2000’s this was a huge rivalry but with the conference realignment and the Red Wings moving to the Eastern Conference the rivalry has died off.

The Red Wings have not beaten the Colorado Avalanche since March 18, 2017, which is ironically today’s date and that game like today’s was played in Detroit. Since that date, the Red Wings are 0-7-2 and have been outscored 43 to 19.

The Avalanche are the defending Stanley Cup champions and have seen a drop in the standings from last year due to injuries but still currently sit in third in the Central Division and are in a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche by the numbers

Tonight’s Red Wings player to watch: Moritz Seider

Moritz Seider has played in all 149 games of his career having never missed a single game. Seider has been one of the hottest players on the team lately scoring a goal and adding two assists in his last five games. Seider has seen a lot of success since New Year’s Eve when he was paired with Jake Walman. Since being paired with Walman, Seider has scored three goals and tallied 20 assists. This season overall Seider has scored five goals and added 30 assists.

Seider ranks second on the team in assists

Seider ranks sixth on the team in total points.

Seider will be on the first defensive pairing once again with Jake Walman. Seider will also play on the first power play unit with Lucas Raymond, Dylan Larkin, David Perron, and Alex Chiasson.

Seider has one power-play goal, and 11 power-play assists this season.

Seider has three power-play goals, and 30 power play assists in his career.

Seider’s career vs. Colorado

Seider has played in three games against the Avalanche in his career and he has been a thorn in their side every game he has played in managing a point in all three games. In his career, he has four assists against the Avalanche.

Wrap Up

The Detroit Red Wings are dealing with the injury bug heading into this matchup with Robby Fabbri and now Ben Chiarot both out. With that the Red Wings have called back up Austin Czarnik and have now brought up defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

With 15 games left in the season the Red Wings' playoff chances are slipping away as all the teams above them keep winning or if they lose, they take the game to overtime to salvage a point. The Red Wings' remaining schedule is not easy with nine of those 15 games against teams currently in a playoff spot.

The Red Wings currently trail the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders for the last two spots in the playoffs with both teams leading Detroit by nine points. A loss today and one of those teams winning might make this a lot tougher than it already is for the Red Wings to make the playoffs.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports