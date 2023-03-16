Detroit Red Wings: At morning skate Ben Chiarot ruled out, Robby Fabbri skated

This morning after Detroit Red Wings' optional morning skate it was announced by head coach Derek Lalonde that Ben Chiarot would be out Saturday's game against the Colorado Avalanche as he is dealing with an upper-body injury and would be week-to-week. Robby Fabbri also skated this morning and Lalonde said he is not sure when he will return as they want to be cautious with him.

Ben Chiarot's season

Chiarot had started this season skating alongside Moritz Seider on the first defensive pairing but has since jumped around and after the Filip Hronek trade has found a home on the second defensive pairing with Olli Maata.

This season Chiarot has played in all 67 of the Red Wings games scoring five goals and adding 13 assists. Chiarot will be a big loss to the Red Wings defensive group as he is currently in his tenth season in the NHL and provides leadership to all the young guys on the group.

Robby Fabbri's season

Fabbri returned to the ice this morning which was a nice surprise, he has been out since March 8th with a lower-body injury. Fabbri has played in 28 games for the Red Wings this season and had made his presence felt on the ice scoring seven goals and nine assists in those games.

The Red Wings will be cautious about bringing him back due to his injury history, Fabbri returned on January 4th after recovering from his third ACL injury, and even though this injury is not ACL-related it is a lower-body injury.

Bottom Line for the Red Wings

It was not a good start to the morning for the Detroit Red Wings losing Chiarot for a key matchup on Saturday and also at practice this morning Filip Zadina seemed to suffer an injury as well. The Red Wings are currently nine points back of the New York Islanders for the final playoff spot with Detroit having only 15 games remaining and one of the toughest schedules left, it is a tough time to be losing key players to a team that needs all the help they can get.