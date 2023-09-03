Detroit Red Wings Rumor: Is Patrick Kane headed to Hockeytown?

Detroit Red Wings Rumor: Is Patrick Kane headed to Hockeytown? Just when you thought the summer hockey lull had nothing more to offer, John Dietz from The Daily Herald drops a zinger. There’s chatter in the air that Patrick Kane, the former Chicago Blackhawks’ All-Stat, is casting glances toward the Detroit Red Wings. Could it be that Kane’s Michigan roots and camaraderie with Alex DeBrincat are pulling him toward the Motor City?

What is the Rumor?

Here is what John Dietz of the Daily Herald tweeted out on Sunday:

“Watch for Patrick Kane to sign with the Detroit Red Wings. Someone who knows Kane very well said Kane told him he wanted to follow Alex DeBrincat if/when he was able. Of course there has to be mutual interest, so we'll see if Detroit extends an olive branch …”

Kane spent all or part of 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks before being acquired by the New York Rangers this past season. If he truly is contemplating a move to Detroit, well, that’s akin to tossing a cat among the pigeons. We're talking about igniting the fireworks of the classic Red Wings-Blackhawks rivalry. Blackhawks’ faithful might see this as betrayal at its peak, while Red Wings fans, once skeptical of Kane, could soon be cheering his goals.

Bottom Line: Kane in Red and White?

As the NHL continues its off-season churn, it's stories like these that keep fans clinging to every word. Patrick Kane trading his Blackhawks jersey for a Red Wings one? That's the sort of tale that’ll keep Motor City's tongues wagging. Whether Kane makes the switch or remains a speculation, the very idea spices up the anticipation for the next season. But if Kane does embrace the Winged Wheel? Well, brace yourself, Detroit – our hockey nights are about to get a whole lot more interesting.