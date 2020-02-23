50.3 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings scratches could point to multiple trades before deadline

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

With less than 24 hours remaining until the 2020 NHL trade deadline (3 p.m. Monday), the big question around these parts is will Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman be able to swing a deal or two?

Though this may or may not mean anything at all, it is interesting that both Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Green are both scratched for Sunday night’s game vs. the Calgary Flames.

Both Athanasiou and Green have been mentioned time and time again as players who could be dealt before the trade deadline.

Nation, which of these players would you rather see traded?

