Detroit Red Wings scratches could point to multiple trades before deadline

With less than 24 hours remaining until the 2020 NHL trade deadline (3 p.m. Monday), the big question around these parts is will Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman be able to swing a deal or two?

Though this may or may not mean anything at all, it is interesting that both Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Green are both scratched for Sunday night’s game vs. the Calgary Flames.

If you're just tuning in, the Andreas Athanasiou and Mike Green are both scratched for tonight's game against Calgary. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) February 24, 2020

Both Athanasiou and Green have been mentioned time and time again as players who could be dealt before the trade deadline.

Nation, which of these players would you rather see traded?