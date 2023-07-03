Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings sign former St. Louis Blues forward Nolan Stevens

By Paul Tyler
0
0

The Detroit Red Wings have made another addition, signing former St. Louis Blues forward Nolan Stevens to a one-year, two-way contract.

Detroit Red Wings Wild Card Rangers Steven Kampfer Marco Kasper Dan Watson Matt Dumba 2023 NHL Draft James Reimer Brogan Rafferty Detroit Red Wings Line combinations

The deal is a short-term pact

As stated, the deal Stevens signed is for one year and is two-way, meaning he'll likely spend the majority of his time playing in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins:

Who is Nolan Stevens?

A native of Brantford, Ontario, Stevens was taken in the fifth round (No. 125) in the 2016 Draft by the Blues. He is the son of NHL coach John Stevens, who recently helped the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup this year.

However, he's yet to appear in any NHL games. He played four seasons at Northeastern University and has also played in 238 games in the American Hockey League for the San Antonio Rampage, Utica Comets, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Iowa Wild.

He's scored a total of 119 points (30G, 89A) in the AHL.

Key Points

  • The Red Wings have made another signing
  • Nolan Stevens, a former Blues draft pick, has signed a one-year, two-way contract
  • He's spent his entire professional career in the AHL

Bottom Line

Simply put, this is a depth signing by the Red Wings, and he'll most likely be playing with Grand Rapids. Don't be surprised to see him get some action with Detroit during the exhibition season.

Previous article
Daniel Sprong is the 1st player in Detroit Red Wings history to wear this number

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Red Wings NotesPaul Tyler -

Daniel Sprong is the 1st player in Detroit Red Wings history to wear this number

New Detroit Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong is the first player in team history to do this.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.