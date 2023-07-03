Detroit Red Wings sign former St. Louis Blues forward Nolan Stevens

The Detroit Red Wings have made another addition, signing former St. Louis Blues forward Nolan Stevens to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal is a short-term pact

As stated, the deal Stevens signed is for one year and is two-way, meaning he'll likely spend the majority of his time playing in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins:

Who is Nolan Stevens?

A native of Brantford, Ontario, Stevens was taken in the fifth round (No. 125) in the 2016 Draft by the Blues. He is the son of NHL coach John Stevens, who recently helped the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup this year.

However, he's yet to appear in any NHL games. He played four seasons at Northeastern University and has also played in 238 games in the American Hockey League for the San Antonio Rampage, Utica Comets, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Iowa Wild.

He's scored a total of 119 points (30G, 89A) in the AHL.

Key Points

The Red Wings have made another signing

Nolan Stevens, a former Blues draft pick, has signed a one-year, two-way contract

He's spent his entire professional career in the AHL

Bottom Line

Simply put, this is a depth signing by the Red Wings, and he'll most likely be playing with Grand Rapids. Don't be surprised to see him get some action with Detroit during the exhibition season.