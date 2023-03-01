Detroit Red Wings trade Filip Hronek to Vancouver Canucks

Moments ago the Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks along with a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in exchange for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired a 1st round pick (NYI) and a 2nd round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 4th round pick. pic.twitter.com/hKVavLT9uW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 1, 2023

Key Points

Red Wings trade Filip Hronek to Canucks

Red Wings give up Hronek and 4th round pick in 2023 NHL Draft

Red Wings acquire 1st Round pick and 2nd Round pick in 2023 NHL Draft

Filip Hronek was injured on Tuesday night

Hronek left last night's game with an injury and was seen in a sling following the game.

Hronek, just traded to the Canucks for a first and second round pick, is injured right now (upper body). It looked like he was wearing a sling last night leaving the arena, but it was under an overshirt so not 100% positive — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) March 1, 2023

Hronek by the Numbers

- Advertisement -

Hronek has been solid for Detroit this season appearing in all 60 of the Red Wings games this season scoring nine goals and 29 assists for 38 points. He has appeared in 305 career NHL games scoring 30 goals and adding 126 assists for 156 total points. He will be missed and we wish him all the best of luck in Vancouver.