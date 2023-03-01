Merch
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings trade Filip Hronek to Vancouver Canucks

By Chris Lavallee
4
0

Inside the Article:

Moments ago the Detroit Red Wings traded defenseman Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks along with a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft in exchange for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Key Points

  • Red Wings trade Filip Hronek to Canucks
  • Red Wings give up Hronek and 4th round pick in 2023 NHL Draft
  • Red Wings acquire 1st Round pick and 2nd Round pick in 2023 NHL Draft

Filip Hronek was injured on Tuesday night

Hronek left last night's game with an injury and was seen in a sling following the game.

Hronek by the Numbers

Hronek has been solid for Detroit this season appearing in all 60 of the Red Wings games this season scoring nine goals and 29 assists for 38 points. He has appeared in 305 career NHL games scoring 30 goals and adding 126 assists for 156 total points. He will be missed and we wish him all the best of luck in Vancouver.

