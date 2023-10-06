Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Red Wings waive 8 players as regular season draws near

As the roster takes shape, the Red Wings waive multiple players this afternoon.

As the roster takes shape, the Red Wings waive multiple players

We are now less than one week away from the regular season opener for the Detroit Red Wings, and their roster continues to take shape as the exhibition schedule winds down. Following last night's overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team has placed a total of eight players on waivers.

Red Wings waive multiple players

Multiple players have been waived

Among the players that hit the wavier wire today from the Red Wings include Taro Hirose, Tim Gettinger, Austin Czarnik, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Nolan Stevens, John Lethemon, and Brogan Rafferty.

Taro Hirose, who played at Michigan State, has the most NHL experience of any of the aforementioned players with 60 games played with the Red Wings. Meanwhile, Czarnik featured in 29 games last year, primarily on Detroit's fourth line, where he contributed five points.

Gettinger is unlikely to be claimed and is set to join the Grand Rapids Griffins. The same holds true for McIsaac, Rafferty, Stevens, Lethemon, and Newpower.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The National Hockey League's regular season begins next week as the exhibition schedule begins to wind down
  2. The Detroit Red Wings will take on the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on October 12 before returning home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena
  3. The Red Wings waived multiple players this afternoon as their roster continues to take shape, including Taro Hirose

Bottom Line: The roster is coming together

Being waived isn't the end of the line for these players; they will have an opportunity to continue their careers at the minor-league level if they go unclaimed by any of the other 31 NHL teams.

Additionally, they must be prepared to step in for the Red Wings in case of injuries to the players on the final roster.

