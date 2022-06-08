Alex Faedo continues to prove his worth to Detroit Tigers

On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers picked up a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, seeing starter Alex Faedo get the job done again. The team has asked plenty of Faedo in the absence of names like Casey Mize and Matt Manning, but Faedo has risen to the occasion.

It’s been great for the Detroit Tigers to be able to give Faedo the ball every fifth day or so and expect to get five innings of stellar stuff. In his start against the Pirates, Faedo would pitch five innings where he surrendered just one walk, three hits, and allowed only one earned run.

He punched out seven Pirates hitters on his way to a Tigers victory, letting the overachieving bullpen finish things off. While it is the Pirates, whose offense is almost as atrocious as the Tigers, Faedo has been money for the team since getting called up, proving that he should be a big leaguer.

Faedo continues to get the job done each start, he may not be blowing the doors off the league and heading for a Cy Young in a rookie campaign, but he’s been both effective and reliable when on the bump. He’s now made seven starts for the Tigers on the season, with some pretty historic numbers according to the Detroit Tigers tweet account.

Alex Faedo has tossed at least five innings and allowed no more than two runs in all seven of his big league games. According to @EliasSports, he’s the third pitcher since 1893 to begin his career on a streak that long. pic.twitter.com/0QGC83t244 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 8, 2022

It’s been quite the start for the Tigers rookie, who continues to be the pitcher the Tigers need with the injuries they have accrued. After battling some adversity to get here, Faedo has seemingly been able to find a way to shine in the big leagues.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Alex Faedo is proving his worth.

Faedo is quite literally making history, as mentioned in the tweet above. In total, he’s now pitched in seven games, totaling 37.0 innings pitched with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. Talk about impressive; Faedo’s surpassed the expectations for what he was going to be, and the Tigers have to be extremely happy with the outcomes thus far.

The Tigers were not expecting Faedo to have this sort of an impact on their rotation early on. But he’s been out there mowing down the opposition. He’s utilizing a nasty slider that has caused the opposition to whiff, which bodes well for the long run with Faedo.

As someone whose pitch mix has undergone some changes since being drafted out of the University of Florida, Faedo has seemingly gotten into a groove, and there’s no reason to switch things up now, not when he’s having success like this.

The Detroit Tigers need to be happy with the product they’ve gotten from him thus far, keeping hope that he can keep doing it and exceeding expectations.

