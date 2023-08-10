Embarrassing Javier Baez swing and miss goes viral [Video]

Embarrassing Javier Baez swing and miss goes viral

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez has been the latest talk of the MLB after his head-turning swing and miss on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins. During the bottom of the second inning, with no one on base and two outs, Baez found himself at the plate facing Twins' starter Kenta Maeda.

Baez goes viral for the wrong reason

Starting with two balls in Baez's favor, Maeda then showed his prowess by pulling one over the famed shortstop. After a miss on the third pitch and two fouls, Maeda threw a sick slider, catching Baez completely off guard. The pitch saw the Tigers' shortstop swing at a pitch WAY outside.

I'm convinced Javy Baez would swing at a pickoff attempt. pic.twitter.com/8QnQAWbYGe — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 10, 2023

Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) was quick to capitalize on the misstep, comparing Baez's swing to 50 Cent's infamous ceremonial first pitch for the New York Mets in 2014.

Javier Báez vs. 50 Cent pic.twitter.com/BJVhM2gKWh — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 10, 2023

Despite this gaffe, Baez redeemed himself later in the game with a single, contributing to Detroit's 3-0 win over the Twins, ensuring a 3-1 series victory.

Bottom Line – Baez's Meme-able Moments

While the world of sports often elevates athletes to near-god-like statuses, moments of imperfection make them relatable. Whether it's a misguided pitch or an embarrassing swing and miss as we see from Baez on a regular basis, these moments serve as reminders of the very human nature of the game. With that being said, Baez is paid a lot of money to hit and field a baseball. Unfortunately, he is only doing one of those things well in 2023.