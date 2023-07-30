Detroit Tigers announce pair of roster moves prior to finale vs. Marlins

The Detroit Tigers will look to take a series against the Marlins when the two teams meet in the final game of a 3-game set in Miami. Prior to the game, the Tigers announced a pair of roster moves, including calling up P Joey Wentz from Triple-A Toledo.

Optioned RHP Trey Wingenter to Triple-A Toledo

to Triple-A Toledo Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from Triple-A Toledo

How to Watch Today's Game

Here is all of the information you need to watch/listen to Sunday's game between the Tigers and the Marlins.

Detroit Tigers (47-58) vs. Miami Marlins (56-49)

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS

DETROIT: Tarik Skubal (1-1, 3.71 ERA)

Tarik Skubal (1-1, 3.71 ERA) MIAMI: Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.22 ERA)

How to Watch, Listen to, and Stream

When: Sunday, July 30

Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Where: loanDepot Park (Miami, Fla.)

Television: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), DirecTV Stream

Bottom Line: The Tigers Look to Win a Series

The Tigers have struggled as of late, but they could take a nice step in the right direction with a series win over a solid Marlins team. That being said, with the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline being just days away, it seems like this may be the last time we see the Tigers roster the way it currently is. Expect the Tigers to trade away a pitcher or two prior to the August 31 deadline. A couple of pitchers who have been mentioned as players who are coveted by other teams are Eduardo Rodriguez, and All-Star, Michael Lorenzen.