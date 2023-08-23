Detroit Tigers demote Spencer Turnbull

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers opted to demote Spencer Turnbull to Triple-A Toledo immediately after his rehab assignment. The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher, regarded as one of the potential mainstays in the Tigers' rotation, was anticipated to rejoin the major league roster. However, after completing his final rehab start with Triple-A Toledo, where he struggled, Tigers' management had other plans. Within a day of his last appearance, Turnbull was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and then immediately optioned to Toledo.

Why Turnbull Was Demoted

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Spencer Turnbull was informed of this decision just a few hours before Wednesday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs. Despite his past contributions, Turnbull's recent performances influenced this outcome. This demotion marks the second time in the 2023 season that Turnbull has been sent down.

Why It Matters

It's worth noting that Turnbull, having entered the season with significant service time, is under the Tigers' control through 2024. However, if he remains in Toledo for the rest of the season, the Tigers will secure an additional year of control over him, pushing his free agency to after the 2025 season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Spencer Turnbull, recovering from a neck injury, was demoted to Triple-A Toledo after finishing his rehab assignment. The decision followed Turnbull's underwhelming performance, where he registered a 6.75 ERA in six rehab starts. This move could strategically benefit the Tigers, extending their control over Turnbull until after the 2025 season.

Bottom Line – A Calculated Curveball for Turnbull

While the immediate reactions to Turnbull's demotion may range from surprise to understanding, the Tigers' choice to option Turnbull speaks volumes about their long-term vision and their commitment to building a squad that's not just competitive today but is poised for future successes. For Turnbull, while the demotion might be a setback, it's also an opportunity – a chance to hone his craft, redefine his game, and come back stronger. After all, in baseball, as in life, it's not about how you start, but how you finish.