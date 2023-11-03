Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera becomes a free agent.

Miguel Cabrera becomes a free agent

In a move we all expected, the Detroit Tigers have officially declined the $30 million option on the iconic Miguel Cabrera‘s contract. Instead, they will pay an $8 million buyout, marking the conclusion of a legendary $292 million, 10-year deal. With this decision, Cabrera, who announced he is retiring from baseball, is now officially a free agent.

Photo via Evan Woodbery

Why it Matters

Cabrera's name is etched in the annals of baseball history. A 12-time All-Star and four-time batting champion, he also secured the prestigious AL MVP title twice. In 2012, he accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the first AL Triple Crown winner since Boston's legendary Carl Yastrzemski in 1967.

Cabrera, now 40 years old, leaves behind an awe-inspiring legacy, having spent 16 of the 21 seasons of his illustrious career with the Tigers. Although predominantly a designated hitter in his later years, he continued to make his presence felt, ending his career with a batting average of .306, 511 homers, and an impressive 1,881 RBIs.

Even though we knew this was coming, it is still sad to be reminded that we have seen Miguel Cabrera step to the plate for the final time as a Detroit Tiger.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Miggy's Farewell: An End and a Beginning

Miguel Cabrera's departure from the Detroit Tigers marks a bittersweet farewell to one of baseball's most iconic figures. As the Tigers embark on a new chapter, Cabrera's legacy will endure, reminding fans of his extraordinary contributions to the game. The end of one era is also the beginning of a new one, as the Tigers set their sights on future endeavors, while Cabrera's name remains etched in the hearts of baseball enthusiasts worldwide.