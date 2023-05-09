Detroit Tigers – Down On The Farm: Erie and West Michigan dominate while Toledo and Lakeland struggle

The Detroit Tigers Minor League Teams had an interesting week, with two teams taking their series and the other two combining to go 1 and 11. The Tigers AAA team, the Toledo Mud Hens, took on the Indianapolis Indians. The AA team, the Erie Seawolves, took on the Bowie Baysox. The High A affiliate of the Tigers, the West Michigan Whitecaps, faced off with the Beloit Sky Carp. The A-level affiliate, the Lakeland Flying Tigers, had a series with the Clearwater Threshers.

Toledo Mud Hens

Mud Hens (17-9) vs. Indianapolis Indians (10-16)

The Toledo Mud Hens had a tough week. They won the first game they played but dropped the next five to Indianapolis.

Tuesday: Toledo, Indianapolis PPD

Wednesday Game 1: Toledo 4, Indianapolis 3

The Mud Hens won the first game of their doubleheader against the Indians thanks to a four-run third inning. Andre Lipcius led the way on offense with two hits and two RBI, Justyn-Henry Malloy also picked up two RBI. Reese Olson got the start going five innings giving up three runs on five hits; he walked three and struck out four before giving the ball to Matt Wisler who went two innings and did not allow a run, a hit, or a walk and struck out three.

Wednesday Game 2: Toledo 0, Indianapolis 9

The Mud Hens dropped the second game of their doubleheader with Indianapolis. Toledo only had three hits coming from Brendon Davis, Corey Joyce, and Michael Papierski. Garrett Hill got the ball and went three innings giving up one run on one hit; he walked one and struck out three.

Thursday: Toledo 2, Indianapolis 5

Toledo dropped their second game of the week to Indianapolis. Five different Toledo hitters each had one hit, Parker Meadows and Tyler Nevin each an RBI in the loss. Ashton Goudeau got the start and went four innings giving up five runs on seven hits; he walked two and struck out one.

Friday: Toledo 3 Indianapolis 6

Toledo lost their third straight game to the Indians. Michael Papierski led the offense with two hits, while Donny Sands had two RBI. Zach Logue made the start and took his second loss of the season, going 4.2 innings and giving up four runs on eight hits; he walked three and struck out four.

Saturday: Toledo 1, Indianapolis 9

Toledo struggled again, dropping their fourth game in a row to Indianapolis. Five different Mud Hens hitters had a hit, but Corey Joyce led the way with two hits and drove in the lone run. Brennan Hanifee took the ball and took his first loss of the year, going five innings and giving up four runs on nine hits; he didn't issue a walk and struck out three.

Sunday: Toledo 5, Indianapolis 9

The Mud Hens couldn't keep pace with the Indians dropping their fifth in a row to end the week. Andre Lipcius and Tyler Nevin led the way for the offense with two hits each, and Nevin also drove in two runs. Garrett Hill made the start going 2.2 innings, giving up four runs on four hits; he walked two and struck out five.

Weekly Toledo Leaders

Andre Lipcius: 6-17, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB

Corey Joyce: 5-15, 3 R, 2B, 3B, HR, RBI, BB, SB

Michael Papierski: 4-12, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI, BB

Matt Wisler: 3.2 IP, SV, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Toledo will hit the road for Iowa to take on the Iowa Cubs the AAA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Iowa brings in the 82nd-ranked prospect Outfielder Brennan Davis and the Cubs seventh-ranked prospect RHP Ben Brown who is expected to start Tuesday’s game.

Erie SeaWolves

Seawolves (8-13) vs. Bowie BaySox (6-13)

The Erie Seawolves finally got things going taking four of their six games against Bowie.

Tuesday: Erie 6, Bowie 2

The Seawolves started the week on the right foot with a win over Bowie. Dillon Dingler led the Erie offense with two hits in his first game since being called up from Lakeland; Colt Keith and Wenceel Perez each had two RBI on the day. Brant Hurter got the start going five innings giving up one run, unearned on three hits; he walked one and struck out seven.

Wednesday: Erie 12, Bowie 7

The Seawolves won their second straight game over the Baysox. Wenceel Perez, Dillon Dingler, Daniel Cabrera, and Julio Rodriguez each had two hits, with Rodrigues and Dingler combing for ten RBI in this one. Keider Montero, in his first start since being transferred from West Michigan, went 4.1 innings giving up four on five hits; he walked five and struck out three.

Thursday: Erie 4, Bowie 12

Erie lost their first game of the week to Bowie. Wenceel Perez and Dillon Dingler led the way in hits, and Trei Cruz and Dingler each had an RBI. Ty Madden got the start going five innings giving up three runs on seven hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out four.

Friday: Erie 7, Bowie 4

Erie got back in the win column against Bowie. Wenceel Perez had three hits, while Colt Keith, Julio Rodriguez, and Luis Santana each had two hits. Sawyer Gipson-Long made the start for Erie and picked up his third win of the year, going five innings and giving up just one run on five hits; he walked one and struck out two.

Saturday: Erie 10, Bowie 4

Erie picked up their fourth win of the week and second straight over Bowie. Dillon Dingler, Jake Holton, and Ben Malgeri each had two hits; Dingler and Colt Keith each had three RBI. Wilmer Flores made the start for the Seawolves and picked up his first win of the year, going five innings, giving up two runs on four hits; he walked two and struck out three.

Sunday: Erie 6, Bowie 7

The Seawolves dropped their finale to Bowie. Julio Rodriguez paced the Erie offense with two hits, while Gage Workman drove in three runs. Brant Hurter got the start and picked up his first loss of the season, going 4.2 innings, giving up six runs on eight hits; he walked one and struck out four.

Weekly Erie Leaders

Colt Keith: 7-26, 7 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, BB

Wenceel Perez: 9-18, 5 R, 2B, 3 RBI, 4 BB, SB

Jake Holton: 4-16, 4 R, HR, RBI, 5 BB

Julio Rodriguez: 6-13, 5 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI, BB

Dillon Dingler: 9-18, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 4 BB, SB

Sawyer Gipson-Long: 5 IP, W, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Erie will return home to take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels for their second series of the season. The last time these two teams met Erie lost four of the six games. The Flying Squirrels are the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants and will feature the 20th-ranked prospect SS Marco Luciano who did not play the last time these two teams met. Richmond also has the Giants' seventh-ranked prospect Outfielder Luis Matos who went seven for 20 last series against the Seawolves, and Giants tenth ranked prospect RHP Mason Black who is expected to start Tuesday’s game; Erie also gave Mason Black a loss in his last start against the Seawolves.

West Michigan Whitecaps

WhiteCaps (12-9) vs. Beloit Sky Carp (14-6)

The West Michigan Whitecaps picked up a series win taking four of the six games against the Sky Carp.

Tuesday: West Michigan 13, Beloit 4

The Whitecaps started their week with a victory over the Sky Carp. Izzac Pacheco and Danny Serretti led the way on offense with three hits each. Serretti and Justice Bigbie each had three RBI for West Michigan. Garrett Burhenn picked up his first win of the season, going five innings and giving up one run. It was not earned on five hits; he walked one and struck out one.

Wednesday: West Michigan 1, Beloit 4

The Whitecaps took their first loss of the week to the Sky Carp. Steele Walker led the way with two hits, and the lone run scored on a solo home run. Jack O’Laughlin got the start going 3.2 innings giving up three runs on three hits; he walked one and struck out five.

Thursday: West Michigan 4, Beloit 3

The Whitecaps picked up their second win of the week. Three West Michigan hitters had two hits each: Danny Serretti, Justice Bigbie, and Austin Murr. Williander Montero got the start going four innings. He didn't allow a run on five hits; he didn't walk anyone and struck out four.

Friday: West Michigan 5, Beloit 3

West Michigan got their third win of the week and their second straight win against Beloit. Eliezer Alfonzo and Chris Meyers each had two hits, and Meyers had three RBI. Wilkel Hernandez got the ball and picked up his first win of the season with a dominating performance going five innings. He did not allow a run and gave up only one hit; he walked one and struck out six.

Saturday: West Michigan 0, Beloit 4

The Whitecaps picked up their second loss of the week. Josh Crouch had two hits on the day to lead the Whitecaps. Carlos Pena got the start for West Michigan, going 4.1 innings, giving up two runs on five hits; he walked two and struck out eight.

Sunday: West Michigan 7, Beloit 2

The Whitecaps ended their series against Beloit with a victory. Steele Walker led the way picking up four hits; Chris Meyers also collected three hits of his own. Garrett Burhenn made his second start of the week, going four innings and giving up one run on four hits; he walked one and struck out one.

Weekly West Michigan Leaders

Jace Jung: 4-21, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB

Roberto Campos: 5-20, 4 R, 2B, 2 3B, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Danny Serretti: 9-19, 4 R, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB

Chris Meyers: 5-12, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

Steele Walker: 9-25, 3 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB

Wilkel Hernandez: 5 IP, W, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: West Michigan will finally return home to take on the Lansing Lugnuts. The Lugnuts are the High A affiliate of the Oakland A’s. The Whitecaps split their last series against the Lugnuts. Lansing brings in the A’s fifth-ranked prospect Catcher Daniel Susac who was six for 24 in the last series against the Whitecaps. SS Max Muncy is also on the Lugnuts, the A’s seventh-ranked prospect; he went four for 21 in the last series against West Michigan.

Lakeland Flying Tigers

Flying Tigers (11-10) vs. Clearwater Threshers (15-6)

The Lakeland Flying Tigers lost all six games as the Threshers swept the series. Five of the six games were all one-run games for the Flying Tigers.

Tuesday: Lakeland 5, Clearwater 6

The Flying Tigers dropped the first game of the week against the Threshers. Three Lakeland hitters had two hits: Peyton Graham, Lazaro Benitez, and Andrew Jenkins. Jenkins also had two RBI. Edgardo Ibarra got the ball in this one and struggled going three innings giving up two runs on five hits; he walked three and struck out six.

Wednesday: Lakeland 7, Clearwater 13

Lakeland dropped their second straight to Clearwater. Andrew Jenkins had three hits on the day, along with Lazaro Benitez and Manuel Sequera, who picked up two hits each. Chris Williams Jr. got the start going 1.1 innings giving up five runs, four earned on three hits; he walked three and struck out three.

Thursday: Lakeland 2, Clearwater 3

Lakeland dropped their third straight of the week. The Flying Tigers offense only had three hits, with Manuel Sequera having two and Mike Rothenburg having the other. Troy Melton got the start going five innings giving up one run on four hits; he walked none and struck out four.

Friday: Lakeland 5, Clearwater 6

Lakeland continued to struggle against the Threshers, dropping their fourth straight. Lazaro Benitez had three hits and three RBI to lead the Flying Tigers. Marco Jimenez got the ball going just two innings, and he didn't allow a run or a hit; he walked one and struck out one.

Saturday: Lakeland 5, Clearwater 6

Lakeland dropped their fifth straight to the Sky Carp. Lazaro Benitez and Dom Johnson each had two hits to lead the Flying Tigers' offense. Ulices Campos got the ball and went 4.2 innings giving up five runs on seven hits; he walked one and struck out three.

Sunday: Lakeland 7, Clearwater 8

Lakeland lost the final game of the week to the Sky Carp, as Beloit secured the sweep. Eight different Flying Tigers hitters had a hit in this one; Dom Johnson and Alvaro Gonzalez picked up two RBI each in the loss. Carlos Marcano got the start going 3.2 innings giving up six runs on six hits; he walked two and struck out four.

Weekly Lakeland Leaders

Peyton Graham: 6-26, 5 R, 3 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB

Andrew Jenkins: 5-10, 2 R, 2 3B, 3 RBI

Manuel Sequera: 8-23, 4 R, 2 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, SB

Lazaro Benitez: 10-21, 3 R, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB

Edgardo Ibarra: 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Week Ahead

Coming Up Next: Lakeland will continue their road trip, this time heading to Bradenton to take on the Bradenton Marauders, the Single A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, who the Flying Tigers lost their last series against four games to two. The Marauders feature 22nd overall prospect 2B Termarr Johnson, who did not play the last time these two teams met. This series will also have Pirates 12th ranked prospect RHP Thomas Harrington who struggled in his last start against Lakeland, going 2.2 innings and giving up six runs; he is expected to start Wednesday’s game in this series.