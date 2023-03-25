Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen will not be healthy enough to start the regular season due to a left groin strain. The Tigers signed Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract in December 2022, hoping he would bolster their starting rotation. However, the injury means that 25-year-old Joey Wentz will take Lorenzen's place in the rotation for at least the first five games of the season. Wentz, who showed promise in his September 2022 promotion, has pitched well in spring training and will be a key part of the Tigers' rotation.

Key Points

Lorenzen will miss the start of the regular season due to a groin strain.

Joey Wentz will take Lorenzen's place in the starting rotation for at least the first five games of the season.

Wentz has pitched well in spring training and is a promising young pitcher for the Tigers.

Big Picture: Detroit Tigers get bad news regarding SP Michael Lorenzen

The Tigers' loss of Lorenzen is a significant blow to their starting rotation. Lorenzen, who was signed to a one-year deal, was expected to provide much-needed depth to the pitching staff. Wentz, who will take Lorenzen's place in the rotation, is a promising young pitcher but lacks experience. The Tigers will need Wentz to step up and perform at a high level if they hope to be competitive this season.

- Advertisement -

“We're pretty comfortable saying that he's not going to make the start of the season,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We're still encouraged with where he's at.”

“The pitching side could be fast-forwarded relatively quickly,” Hinch said, “but it's the other uncontrollable like breaking off the mound to cover first base and random position your body gets into when a comebacker comes. Those things, we're still very cautious about. I don't think he'll be far behind.”

Joey Wentz by the Numbers

Joey Wentz posted a 7.98 ERA with six walks and 19 strikeouts over 14⅔ innings in five games (three starts) in spring training.

Wentz had a 1.73 ERA, 11 walks, and 22 strikeouts in 26 innings in his September 2022 promotion.

Wentz's pitching statistics in spring training and his September 2022 promotion show both promise and room for improvement. While his ERA in spring training was high, he also had a high number of strikeouts, indicating that he has the ability to miss bats. His strong performance in September 2022 shows that he has the potential to be a reliable starting pitcher for the Tigers. However, he will need to improve his control and consistency if he hopes to succeed at the major league level.

Bottom Line: The Tigers are already down a starting pitcher

The loss of Lorenzen is a setback for the Tigers, who were hoping to have a strong starting rotation this season. With Wentz taking Lorenzen's place, the Tigers will be relying on a young and relatively inexperienced pitcher. Wentz has shown promise in spring training and his September 2022 promotion, but it remains to be seen whether he can perform consistently at the major league level. The Tigers will need Wentz to step up and pitch well if they hope to compete this season.