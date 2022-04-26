Detroit Tigers get boost for upcoming series vs. Twins

Beginning on Tuesday night, the Detroit Tigers will be in Minnesota for a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Tigers announced that LHP Andrew Chafin has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

This is a nice boost for the Tigers as Chafin was very solid out of the bullpen for the Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs. During the 2021 season, Chafin posted a 1.53 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 68.2 innings of work.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 4

With the 2022 baseball season getting revved up, nailing the waiver wire and the players available are critical to beating out your league-mates in season-long formats.

Each week we will take a look at players who are rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues and can help out your season-long squads. Remember, if you aren’t scouring the waiver wire, you are falling behind.

Joc Pederson, OF, San Francisco Giants

Roster Percentage: 49%

I guess the mercurial Joc Pederson is just going to go from winning team to winning team and keep making everyone better.

The former longtime Dodgers outfielder is now back in the NL West, but this time, he’s a member of the San Francisco Giants. And he’s still destroying the baseball and often leading off as part of his new team.

While many hitters are still finding their stride, Pederson has now bopped five homers already, and he’s thrown a steal in the mix to boot. He launched 18 home runs in limited time last season.

With Mike Yastrzemski out currently due to COVID-19, Pederson appears to have found himself a home, and he’s taking full advantage of it.

Jorge Lopez, RP, Baltimore Orioles

Roster Percentage: 48%

Jorge Lopez, Baltimore closer? Sounds weird, right?

It’s ok. It is strange. But the dude is straight throwing flames from the mound. Dialing his fastball up to 98 MPH, Lopez nabbed a save over the weekend and now has 13 strikeouts in nine innings pitched this season with a tidy 2.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.

Finding a consistent arm to provide saves is often a strange exercise in futility, but Lopez may be one to consider.

