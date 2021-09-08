Detroit Tigers get devastating news regarding C Jake Rogers

There was one time where many believe that Jake Rogers was the Detroit Tigers catcher of the future.

That belief is now in jeopardy after Rodgers was forced to get Tommy John surgery.

Though Rodgers had a successful Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, he will miss the remainder of the 2021 season and there’s a chance he could also miss the entire 2022 season.

We certainly wish Rodgers the best of luck as he tries to make a full recovery.

News: Jake Rogers had Tommy John surgery this morning in Dallas. Surgery was successful. He will miss the rest of this year and much, if not all, of next year — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) September 8, 2021