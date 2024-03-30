Detroit Tigers home run celebration for 2024 will make you hungry [Video]

The Detroit Tigers home run celebration includes pizza

The Detroit Tigers have a new home run celebration, the Pizza Party Spear. Outfielder Mark Canha initiated the celebration by hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox, trimming the deficit to 6-4. Upon returning to the dugout, Canha was greeted with a spear and a gigantic pizza, a concept reportedly conceived by first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

From Detroit Free Press:

Bally Sports Detroit television play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti said first baseman Spencer Torkelson was the mastermind behind the idea.

“We gotta get a spear, like Little Caesars, and we’re gonna stab some pizza,” Torkelson told Benetti.

The Celebration

New celly is Hot-N-Ready 🍕 pic.twitter.com/ibVsbZ9toz — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 30, 2024

Why it Matters

This quirky celebration not only adds a fun element to the team’s dynamics but also serves as free advertising for Little Caesars, owned by Ilitch Holdings Inc., with Chris Ilitch as the company president and CEO, who also owns the Tigers.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Tigers celebrated their first home run of the season with a new tradition: The pizza party spear. Mark Canha initiated the celebration, and Spencer Torkelson was the mastermind behind the idea. The celebration doubles as free advertising for Little Caesars, owned by Tigers’ owner Chris Ilitch.

The Bottom Line – A Homerun for Team Spirit

The introduction of the pizza party spear as a home run celebration is a slice of ingenuity for the Detroit Tigers. It’s a playful tradition that brings a sense of camaraderie and fun to the team, while also serving as a subtle nod to the team’s ownership. As the season progresses, fans will undoubtedly look forward to more home runs, not just for the score, but for the spectacle of the celebration that follows.