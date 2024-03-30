fb
Search

Latest News:

Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Blasts His 1st Home Run of 2024 [Video]

0
Riley Greene cuts the White Sox lead in half by blasting his first home run of 2024.

Coming down to the wire: Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for 3/30

0
Our Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for today includes several key matchups that carry massive Stanley Cup Playoffs implications.

Detroit Lions land replacement for Frank Ragnow, starting wide receiver in Mock Draft

0
Detroit Lions land a pair of studs in this 2024 NFL Draft trade.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Tigers home run celebration for 2024 will make you hungry [Video]

Tigers Notes

The Detroit Tigers home run celebration includes pizza

The Detroit Tigers have a new home run celebration, the Pizza Party Spear. Outfielder Mark Canha initiated the celebration by hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox, trimming the deficit to 6-4. Upon returning to the dugout, Canha was greeted with a spear and a gigantic pizza, a concept reportedly conceived by first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

Detroit Tigers to unveil Detroit Tigers Spring Training Roster Detroit Tigers acquire Blake Dickerson Reese Olson Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe Detroit Tigers home run celebration

From Detroit Free Press:

Bally Sports Detroit television play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti said first baseman Spencer Torkelson was the mastermind behind the idea.

“We gotta get a spear, like Little Caesars, and we’re gonna stab some pizza,” Torkelson told Benetti.

The Celebration

Why it Matters

This quirky celebration not only adds a fun element to the team’s dynamics but also serves as free advertising for Little Caesars, owned by Ilitch Holdings Inc., with Chris Ilitch as the company president and CEO, who also owns the Tigers.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Tigers celebrated their first home run of the season with a new tradition: The pizza party spear.
  2. Mark Canha initiated the celebration, and Spencer Torkelson was the mastermind behind the idea.
  3. The celebration doubles as free advertising for Little Caesars, owned by Tigers’ owner Chris Ilitch.

The Bottom Line – A Homerun for Team Spirit

The introduction of the pizza party spear as a home run celebration is a slice of ingenuity for the Detroit Tigers. It’s a playful tradition that brings a sense of camaraderie and fun to the team, while also serving as a subtle nod to the team’s ownership. As the season progresses, fans will undoubtedly look forward to more home runs, not just for the score, but for the spectacle of the celebration that follows.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers trade for PJ Poulin

0
This Detroit Tigers trade won't get much attention, at least for now.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to host Auburn CB Nehemiah Pritchett

0
Detroit Lions to host the speedster from Auburn.
U of M

Jim Harbaugh RAVES about J.J. McCarthy’s Pro Day at Michigan

0
J.J. McCarthy's Pro Day was one Jim Harbaugh may never forget.
Lions News Reports

What Detroit Lions Will Have to Pay to Retain Brock Wright

0
Dave Birkett revealed what the Detroit Lions will have to pay to prevent the 49ers from poaching one of their players.
Lions Notes

From Aggression to Strategy: Colin Cowherd Shares Advice for Dan Campbell

0
Colin Cowherd Shares Advice for Dan Campbell. Do you agree with this?
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Blasts His 1st Home Run of 2024 [Video]

W.G. Brady -
Riley Greene cuts the White Sox lead in half by blasting his first home run of 2024.
Read more

Coming down to the wire: Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for 3/30

Paul Tyler -
Our Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for today includes several key matchups that carry massive Stanley Cup Playoffs implications.
Read more

Detroit Lions land replacement for Frank Ragnow, starting wide receiver in Mock Draft

W.G. Brady -
Detroit Lions land a pair of studs in this 2024 NFL Draft trade.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.