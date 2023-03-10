Detroit Tigers Injury Update: Tyler Nevin, Matt Vierling dealing with Injuries

The Detroit Tigers released their latest injury report earlier today. Andy Ibanez, Tyler Nevin, and Matt Vierling are all dealing with an injury while we also get an update on pitchers Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal.

Key Points:

Andy Ibanez is dealing with a left finger sprain he suffered during an exhibition game for Team Cuba.

Tyler Nevin has a left oblique strain he suffered earlier in the week during batting practice.

Matt Vierling has a right knee straight he suffered earlier this week.

Casey Mize is starting to throw again playing catch three times a week

Tarik Skubal is working on his throwing progression and playing catch five times a week.

Big Picture For the Tigers:

Andy Ibanez and Tyler Nevin are expected to start the season in the minor leagues but were having decent springs with Ibanez posting a slash line of .286/.375/.286 and Nevin posting a .211/.211/.526. Matt Vierling is expected to be the Tigers' fourth outfielder once the team left Lakeland to start the 2023 season. He was having a fantastic spring, playing in six games with a slash line of .467/.500/.867, also hitting two home runs and driving in four runs.

The best news is seeing two of the Tigers' star pitchers in Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal both back throwing and getting ready to return at some point during the season and contributing to the Detroit Tigers team in 2023.