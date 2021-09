On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers beat yet another playoff contender as they defeated the Chicago White Sox 5-3 at Comerica Park.

Following the game, the Tigers reportedly sent Drew Carlson down to Triple A Toledo.

In a corresponding move that has not yet been officially announced, the Tigers will call up RHP Joe Jimenez for Wednesday’s game.

Joe Jimenez activated for tomorrow. Drew Carlton optioned back to Toledo — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) September 21, 2021