Detroit Tigers make surprise roster move prior to matchup vs. Guardians

Welp, so much for Jose Cisnero being activated from the 60-day injured list and joining the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland.

According to the Tigers, Cisnero has been placed on the bereavement list.

In a corresponding move, RHP Angel De Jesus has been recalled from Triple A Toledo

From Earlier:

According to the Detroit Tigers, they have activated RHP Jose Cisnero from the 60-day injured list.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers have designated RHP Drew Carlton for assignment to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Cisnero.

From Thursday:

We are pretty sure the Detroit Tigers would be completely fine if they never had to face Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie ever again.

On Thursday, McKenzie dominated the Tigers (again) as the Guardians walked away with a 4-0 win at Progressive Field.

During the game, McKenzie baffled the Tigers hitters all night long as he recorded 12 strikeouts across eight scoreless innings. With the performance, McKenzie’s career ERA against the Tigers dropped to a microscopic 0.93 ERA over six starts.

McKenzie’s curveball was so filthy that he got Tigers rookie OF Riley Greene to strike out swinging four times in the game.

Detroit Tigers announce moves following loss to Guardians

As far as the Tigers’ pitching went, RHP Elvin Rodriguez was tagged for three runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out four batters in 5⅔ innings of work.

Following the game, the Tigers announced Rodriguez was optioned to Triple-A Toledo.

The corresponding move will come prior to Friday’s game when the Tigers activate RHP Jose Cisnero. An additional 40-man move will also be announced on Friday to make room for Cisnero.

Following tonight’s game the Tigers optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Triple A Toledo. A corresponding move will be announced tomorrow. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 15, 2022

The Detroit Tigers will take on the same Cleveland Guardians team on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET at Progressive Field.

