Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill to miss time following brutal collision with Akil Baddoo

According to a report from Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill does not have any structural damage following Tuesday night’s brutal collision with Akil Baddoo but he will miss a few days.

As reported earlier, Baddoo is being placed on the 7-day concussion protocol list.

