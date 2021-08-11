Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill to miss time following brutal collision with Akil Baddoo

According to a report from Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill does not have any structural damage following Tuesday night’s brutal collision with Akil Baddoo but he will miss a few days.

As reported earlier, Baddoo is being placed on the 7-day concussion protocol list.

In case you missed the collision, please click here.

