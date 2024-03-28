Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Revealed

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup just dropped

As the Detroit Tigers gear up for their 2024 Opening Day showdown in the Windy City against the Chicago White Sox, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the starting lineup. Just moments ago, the Tigers unveiled the lineup that will take the field later this afternoon.

Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup

Here is the starting lineup for today’s game against the White Sox.

Tarik Skubal will be the starting pitcher for today’s game.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Tigers have officially released their starting lineup for the 2024 Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox. The lineup is eagerly anticipated by fans, showcasing a mix of veterans and young talent. The Tigers aim to start the season strong, with aspirations of making a significant impact in the American League Central Division.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers are entering the new season with high hopes, aiming to make a strong impact in the American League Central Division. With a mix of seasoned veterans and promising young talent, the team is looking to start the season on a high note with a victory against their division rivals.