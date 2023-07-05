Detroit Tigers P Spencer Turnbull says he ‘feels fine’ but isn’t 100% ready yet

Detroit Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull has been on the Injured List since May 7 and is slowly inching his way back into the rotation. The good news is that he recently wrapped up a 21-pitch bullpen session, though he's not completely ready to return.

Spencer Turnbull landed on the IL after being demoted

Turnbull hasn't posted the best numbers in 2023. His 7.26 ERA and 1-4 record were enough to earn him a demotion to Triple-A back in May. But the option was rescinded, keeping him on the Major League roster, due to his revelation of neck discomfort in his meeting with A.J. Hinch and Chris Fetter.

Turnbull's working his way toward returning to the Detroit Tigers rotation

Turnbull, who completed a 21-pitch bullpen session earlier today at Comerica Park, said that he's feeling better but is still fine-tuning the mechanics of his throwing.

“The neck feels fine,” Turnbull said, “but it's building up arm strength and figuring out the timing. Doesn't feel too bad.”

“I think that's just up to the protocol that they give me,” Turnbull said about his throwing program. “I do what I'm told with that. There's not really a rush or go slow. I just have to take the steps.”

Hinch stated that right now, Turnbull's timeline for a return is up in the air

“Probably somewhere in between,” Hinch said of Turnbull's timetable, compared to the rehabilitation assignments of fellow pitchers Tarik Skubal and Eduardo Rodriguez. “Tarik had surgery, so that would put him in a different bucket altogether. But I don't know what that means until he gets back on the mound and faces hitters. It's somewhere in between those two.”

Bottom Line

Key to the success of any winning ball club is a steady pitching rotation, and the Tigers still want Turnbull to be a part of the solution.

We're hoping that not only can he get healthy but quickly improve his performances on the mound so that he can have the kind of career that was envisioned by the team, especially after his no-hitter two years ago in 2021.