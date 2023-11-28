Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris explains Kenta Maeda signing

President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris explains Kenta Maeda signing by the Detroit Tigers this afternoon.

The Detroit Tigers have themselves a new RHP in their rotation, as they've officially inked Kenta Maeda to a two-year contract. The deal for the former Minnesota Twin is worth $24 million, and he will make $14 million in 2024, and $10 million in 2025. Tigers' President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris clarified that the team's focus was on fortifying their pitching lineup, and Maeda perfectly aligned with the qualities they sought in a pitcher.

The Tigers are Maeda's 3rd MLB team

He debuted in Major League Baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers following his professional stint in Japan with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball. In early 2020, he was traded from the Dodgers, alongside Jaír Camargo and cash considerations, to the Twins in exchange for Brusdar Graterol, Luke Raley, and the 67th pick in the 2020 Draft.

Throughout his career, he holds a record of 65-49 with a 3.92 ERA across 155 starts. His performance with the Twins last year saw him go 6-8 with a 4.23 ERA, marking a return from Tommy John surgery.

Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris was looking to add pitching

When explaining why he signed Maeda, Harris indicated that pitching was a priority for him to bring to the team this offesason.

“We're going to keep looking to add pitching,” he said. “You'll never hear me say that we have enough pitching. I don't even believe it's possible to have enough pitching. We're going to see what's available and if we can find more ways to make our staff deeper and better.”

“We felt pretty comfortable with offering two years here because it gives us a little bit more continuity in our rotation. The consistency in his track record gave us a little bit more comfort.

There aren't many starters out there that we felt like could both help us win games and provide a new influence on our young rotation. He stuck out to us.”

As far as Maeda's arsenal is concerned, Harris likes what he brings to the table.

“He's a plus strike thrower,” Harris said. “He has multiple swing-and-miss secondary options. He's an excellent competitor. He's a great teammate. He does a lot of things that we really like.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Welcome to the Tigers

Maeda is set to join a Detroit Tigers rotation that boasts talents like Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, Reese Olson, and Casey Mize. He'll also be helping to offset the departure of Spencer Turnbull, who was not tendered a new contract offer.

Here's to wishing Maeda, who is Detroit's first Japanese player since Hideo Nomo in the 2000 season, the best as he steps into wearing the Old English D this spring and beyond! It's excitig to anticipate the contributions Maeda will make to the team, aligning with Harris's clear vision and expectations for his role.