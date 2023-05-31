Detroit Tigers provide injury update on CF Riley Greene

The loss of outfielder Riley Greene in the 3rd inning of Tuesday's game cast a shadow over the fact that the Detroit Tigers dropped their second straight contest to the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, falling by a 10-6 final score and dropping them to 25-28.

What Happened: Riley Greene departed tonight's game

Greene left tonight's game in the 3rd inning after suffering an injury while chasing a fly ball off Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. The team announced that his departure was due to “left lower leg discomfort”.

Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch provided an update on the status of Greene.

“Riley came to us in the dugout after the 1st inning and complained about his lower left leg, which not to be funny, is below the knee and above the ankle,” Hinch said. “Ryan looked at him, and he fought to stay in the game and we sent him back out. He was kind of moving around a little gimpy; the ball to center field, he went and caught it and I didn't like how that looked, so I took him out of the game.”

“Once we took him out of the game, he's gonna go get his scans and get looked at and we'll have more information as we go,” Hinch continued. “But I don't know what it is. Riley was fighting to stay in the game, which was a good sign, but the way he was moving around meant that he needed to come out of the game.”

Hinch would then clarify that it was indeed in the 1st inning that Greene initially informed the team of his discomfort. Additionally, Hinch announced that the team plans to activate outfielder Jake Marisnick, who was just acquired today from the Chicago White Sox, for tomorrow's game in a move that was already planned prior to Greene's setback.

Wrapping It Up: Greene is just the latest injury setback

Greene's injury was the capper on what was truly a dreary day in terms of injury news for the Tigers, who placed both Eduardo Rodrigez and Matt Vierling on the IL.

We're going to keep our fingers crossed that Greene's injury isn't serious and that he can get back out on the field as soon as possible.