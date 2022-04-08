in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers release 2022 Opening Day starting lineup

On Friday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will host the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Comerica Park.

Just moments ago, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch released his starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is the DH and batting fifth, while rookie Spencer Torkelson is playing 1B and batting eighth in the lineup.

Eduardo Rodriguez will be the starting pitcher as he makes his first Opening Day start in his first game with the Tigers.

Today’s game, which begins at 1:10 p.m. EST, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

