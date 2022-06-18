Detroit Tigers release first lineup of Riley Greene era

On Friday, news broke that the Detroit Tigers were calling up top prospect Riley Greene to make his Major League debut on Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

The Tigers have released their first lineup of the Riley Greene era and as you can see below, he will batting sixth and playing centerfield today at Comerica Park.

Greene will be hitting just in front of fellow rookie Spencer Torkelson, who will bat seventh and play first base for the Tigers.

Tigers ➡️ Stars Riley Greene makes his Major League debut today on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/XfvYCsgEuE — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 18, 2022

Riley Greene is feeling 100% and happy to be playing baseball

Well before Greene was ever drafted by the Tigers, former Tigers manager Jim Leyland had the opportunity to scout him and he left knowing he just saw a kid who was “special” on the baseball field.

“You could tell when Greene walked into the batter’s box, this was somebody different,” Leyland said. “This was a kid with a presence. This was a poised kid with a good swing. You know, he looked the part, but I didn’t know we were gonna get him. I didn’t know where they would have him in our list or anything like that because I’m not involved in that at all. But yeah, he was special.”

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Tigers fans have been lied to

Just over a week ago, Greene told reporters that he felt 100% and he was excited to be playing baseball again.

“I feel great. One hundred percent is kind of where I’m at,” Greene said. “I’m not feeling anything with my foot anymore, which is a good thing. I’m just excited to be back out there playing. I didn’t play for two months, and I was really wanting to get back on the field.”

“I’m here and I’m excited to be playing again,” Greene said. “I’m very grateful to be back on the field.”

Today’s game, which begins at 4:10 p.m. ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

Nation, what are your expectations for Riley Greene?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

