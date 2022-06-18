What can Detroit Tigers fans expect from Riley Greene?

The Detroit Tigers made the move and did the thing. The team announced that the wait is over, and they will be bringing Riley Greene to the big league roster. The team’s top prospect finally gets his call-up at a time when the team is more than in need of any spark to get things going.

The Detroit Tigers calling up Greene is great for many reasons and may be a bit of a spark that gets some things moving in the right direction. While the Tigers are struggling immensely, Greene has been rehabbing and working back from an injury, and it’s finally time to see what he’s got.

Greene suffered a boot injury that left him in a boot back in Lakeland when the team initially made the trek north. But, the Tigers finally will see their prospect outfielder make his debut. He’s shown the tools of a real big-time player; the question is how this will play as he starts to settle into the big leagues.

After a 15-game rehab stint with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, he was healthy enough and able to make the jump. The team felt that he was good to go, and he’s going to join the team at Comerica Park and get rolling as the Tigers continue their series against the Texas Rangers.

Detroit Tigers fans can expect Riley Greene to get into a groove quickly.

The Tigers made it clear what Greene is going to do. He’s going to play. They are calling him up with the ambition and expectation that he will be the team’s starting centerfielder moving forward. Hinch wants him to be in the lineup and get his chance to be a big leaguer as soon as possible.

The tools that Greene has shown have been exciting, and there’s got to be hope that he can get into a groove quickly, settling in nicely. Greene’s rehab stint in Toledo treated him to a .247/.338/.387 slash line with five extra-base hits and eight RBI. He swiped a handful of bases and proved he’s 100% and good to go.

Greene will fit in nicely, being a solid piece to the Tigers’ outfield. While he profiles out to be a right-fielder in the long run, I’d expect him to lock down centerfield for the time being. The swing from the left side is so smooth and produces quality contact. When he barrels it up, it goes.

Embed from Getty Images

I expect Greene to settle into the big leagues quite nicely. The struggle may come whenever Scott Coolbaugh tries to get in there and make any sort of tweaks to his swing. It seems like he has been a significant problem for the Tigers’ offense, hindering their abilities and leading to a horrible start in 2022.

Greene’s odds to provide a boost of offense and be an improvement from what the team is getting right now seem pretty high. The bar is pretty low, and putting a spark into this offense will not take much, but Greene has the potential. He should be someone who breaks into the league by storm and turns some heads.

However, like any prospect out there, he will go through some lows. I expect Greene to take the league by storm but understand he will hit the slump soon enough. As he makes his debut, expect Greene to have all of his tools on display, looking the part right away.

Greene coming to Detroit is a big deal and another step in the right direction for the rebuild. It’s not going to make the Tigers a winning team magically, but in two months, this time period could wind up looking like a turning point for the Tigers.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Tigers fans have been lied to

Detroit Tigers fans need something to root for, and Riley Greene will be an easy player to root for.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

