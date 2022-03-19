in Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers release fun lineup for Spring Training matchup vs. Pirates

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will be back at it as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in their second Spring Training game.

Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup and it is highlighted by SS Javier Baez, who is making his Spring Training debut.

Joining Baez in the lineup are top prospects Riley Greene (RF) and Spencer Torkelson (1B).

SP Casey Mize will get the start for the Tigers.

Unfortunately, today’s game, which begins at 1:05 p.m. ET., will not be televised.

