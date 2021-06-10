Detroit Tigers release lineup for finale vs. Seattle Mariners

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will look to take a series when they host the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park.

The Tigers released their starting lineup just moments ago and as you can see, Daz Cameron, who was just called up this morning, will get the start in CF.

Tyler Alexander will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers in what will be a “bullpen” day for the pitchers.

Today’s game, which will begin at 1:10 ET, can be seen on Bally Sports Detroit and heard on 97.1 the Ticket.

